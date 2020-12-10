Industrial Gas Museum Gift Shop | Year-Round

Get a head start on your holiday gift shopping and avoid the crowds – if the stores do open after all – with a visit to the website of the City of Athens’ Industrial Gas Museum. The shop website is unfortunately only in Greek, but it is user-friendly and well-illustrated so it’s easy to browse the merchandise. This ranges from good-luck charms (essential now more than ever), calendars and diaries, museum souvenirs and clever little gifts like the chap above, a DIY cardboard evzone designed by DKD Studio to commemorate the 2021 bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence. To see what’s in store, visit gasmuseum.gr.