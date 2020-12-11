Plans for Elytis museum in Plaka in final stretch

The Culture Ministry says its plans to house the literary legacy of influential poet and Nobel Laureate Odysseas Elytis in a listed building and two auxiliary buildings in the Plaka area in the historic center of Athens have entered the final stretch.



The properties in question, which are owned by the ministry, are located at the junction of Dioskouron and Polygnotou streets.



The budget of the project amounts to 657,200 euros and is scheduled to be tendered in the first quarter of 2021.



The properties will have spaces for exhibitions, as well as for the Elytis Archive and visual materials.



The poet’s life and times will be exhibited through photographs, texts, and audio and visual material, while his office will also be restored with his personal items.



The restoration studies for the building were approved by the Central Council of Modern Monuments in July 2013.



Elytis was born in 1911 and died in 1996 and was considered a major exponent of romantic modernism in Greece and the world.



He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1979.