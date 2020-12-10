ND, SYRIZA slam party chief for anti-vax rhetoric

Lawmakers of ruling New Democracy and main opposition SYRIZA joined forces on Thursday in Parliament to condemn the anti-vaccine rhetoric of the leader of the nationalist Greek Solution party Kyriakos Velopoulos, who also repeated his attacks against scientists.



The lawmakers denounced what they called his “unscientific and unacceptable rhetoric” and described him as a “danger to society.”



Velopoulos raised the issue of significant side effects of the coronavirus vaccine, questioning its effectiveness.



He also used strong language to reject the invitation to all political parties by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to back the vaccination campaign.



“He expects me to go and get vaccinated with him and to bear the cost, while I have reservations about choosing to die,” he said.



“I will not make my father a guinea pig,” he said.