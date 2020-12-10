Restrictions on retail sector to be announced Friday
Reports said that the reopening will be “reasonable and conservative,” as per the recommendations of the committee of health experts advising the government on Covid-19.
Government spokesman Stelios Petsas and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis will announce the restrictions on the retail sector that will apply during the holiday season on Friday at 11 a.m.
