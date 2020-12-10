NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Restrictions on retail sector to be announced Friday

TAGS: Retail, Coronavirus

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis will announce the restrictions on the retail sector that will apply during the holiday season on Friday at 11 a.m.

Reports said that the reopening will be “reasonable and conservative,” as per the recommendations of the committee of health experts advising the government on Covid-19.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.