Dendias: ‘Wherever there is a problem, Turkey is there’

More and more countries are gradually facing up to the full extent of Turkey’s aggression, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Thursday.

Speaking at an event organized by the conservative party’s youth wing (ONNED), Dendias said the United States and France had started to see Turkey as a problem for the NATO alliance, rather than as a bonus.



“Other countries have still not grasped the full magnitude [of the problem]. As a result, they have a belated reaction to Turkey’s provocations and aggressiveness,” he said.

However, he said, “more and more states now understand things the way we do.”



EU leaders were expected to decide on Thursday on sanctions against Turkey over its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.



“Wherever there is a problem, Turkey is there. Whatever there is stability, undestanding, international law, Greece is there,” Dendias said.