Exports to Japan jump in 2020

Greek exports to Japan have shown a remarkable increase in the last few years, an online event showed on Thursday, and the prospects for further growth are strong.

The “Doing Business in Japan: Covid-19 Challenges and Opportunities” webinar conducted by Enterprise Greece and the Greek Embassy in Tokyo showed that in the first 10 months of 2020 exports to Japan grew 36.8% on an annual basis, amounting to 560 million euros.

