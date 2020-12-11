Exports to Japan jump in 2020
Greek exports to Japan have shown a remarkable increase in the last few years, an online event showed on Thursday, and the prospects for further growth are strong.
The “Doing Business in Japan: Covid-19 Challenges and Opportunities” webinar conducted by Enterprise Greece and the Greek Embassy in Tokyo showed that in the first 10 months of 2020 exports to Japan grew 36.8% on an annual basis, amounting to 560 million euros.