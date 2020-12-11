Five islands listed as at risk due to wind farms

Five Greek islands have been symbolically added to Europa Nostra’s list of endangered cultural heritage sites this year due to the increased risk to landscapes posed by the excessive development of wind farms.

These islands are Amorgos, Kimolos, Sikinos, Tinos and Kythira in the southern Aegean.

The announcement was made Thursday by Europa Nostra and the Institute of the European Investment Bank, which cooperate with the Hellenic Society for the Protection of the Environment and the Cultural Heritage to draft the annual list of endangered sites.

“The choice is representative, because it is impossible to include all the Greek islands that face the same problem,”said Dimitris Leventis, head of the Council for Architectural Heritage (SAK). “The natural landscape is a monument. It is something that survives for hundreds of years, something that supports life and human activity,” he added, stressing that it hosts a range of society’s activities from agriculture and tourism to services.