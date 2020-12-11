Wintry weather comes storming back

Seagulls fish in the surf beneath an overcast sky at sunset in Faliro Bay, on Athens’ southern coast, on Thursday. A storm earlier flooded streets and created bottlenecks on many main roads of the Greek capital, while other regions reported damage from hailstorms as a wet weather front swept across the country. Farmers in Laconia in the southeastern Peloponnese told local news websites that their olive and citrus groves had been badly battered by the hail. Meanwhile, more rain and storms are forecast on Friday and through the weekend in many parts of Greece, including Athens and Thessaloniki. [Nikos Halkiopoulos/InTime News]