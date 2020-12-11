Greek media reports suggested Thursday that many educators have expressed their opposition to a circular issued by the Education Ministry instructing high schools to conduct end-of-term exams electronically, a first for Greece, saying they have received no prior training to do so.

The same reports said that some teachers argue they have no time to prepare for online exam requirements and do not have the technical knowledge to ensure that students do not copy. “We just have no time to prepare,” one teacher told Kathimerini.

As a result, many teachers are expected to skip the exams and wait until schools open next month.