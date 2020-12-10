Undeterred by the pandemic, Athens-listed Mytilineos continues to expand across the globe, announcing on Thursday two new projects, in Chile and the UK.

The Greek group has consolidated its position in the renewable energy and storage development (RSD) sector and is ranked among the world’s top 10 energy performance contractors, with unique know-how across the entire spectrum of solar energy projects.

Mytilineos said on Thursday it has landed the Pampa Tigre project near Antofagasta in Chile, for the creation of a photovoltaic park for the Mainstream Renewable Power company, to be completed next September. This is Mytilineos’ fifth solar project in Chile, evidence that it commands a strong position in the tough market of Latin America.

The group also announced it has signs a new contract for a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Scotland with Gresham House. The Byers Brae Project there will boast a battery with a capacity of 30 megawatts. The time between the notice to proceed and the commercial operation date is estimated at around four-and-a-half months, due to the pandemic’s restrictions.