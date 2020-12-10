The entire European week went by with no goals at all by Greece’s three representatives in the Champions League and the Europa League, as one day after Olympiakos’ 2-0 home reverse to Porto, AEK lost 2-0 at Leicester and PAOK finished 0-0 at home with Granada on Thursday.

The Europa League torture is over for AEK, as it suffered considerably during the group stage that left with one win in six matches.

In England it conceded two goals in the first quarter of the hour to Cengiz Under and Harvey Barnes and was unable to react against a clearly stronger opposition.

PAOK bowed out of the competition with a goalless draw against Spain’s Granada. Although its had one win and three draws in the pool’s six games, it missed out on qualification largely due to the five points it dropped in the two games against Omonia Nicosia.

On Thursday PAOK and Granada played a game they will quickly forget, with the exception of Giorgos Koutsias, who at the age of just 16 years and 10 months became the youngest ever PAOK player in a European competition.

Olympiakos is now the only Super League team left in Europe, and will take part in the draw for the Europa League round of 32 next Monday as an unseeded team.