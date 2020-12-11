NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
EU to discuss arms exports to Turkey with NATO, new US administration, says Merkel

TAGS: Turkey, EU, Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European Union leaders agreed at a summit that the question of arms exports to Turkey should be discussed among NATO members and in coordination with the next US administration.

She also said that EU leaders have asked the High Representative to prepare a report for the next summit on EU cooperation with Turkey and said that Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh were among the topics to be looked at.

“In light of that we will talk more about our relations with Turkey, which is marked on the one hand by strategic dependencies – many of us are members of NATO – and on the other hand by tensions," she said. [Reuters]

