SYRIZA slams government over conclusions of EU summit

SYRIZA leftists have accused conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of failing to defend Greece’s national interests after European Union leaders on Thursday failed to produce a solid response to Turkey over its repeated provocations in recent months.

“Yesterday’s European Council conclusions were the worst possible outcome for Greece and they demonstrate that Mitsotakis is totally incapable of protecting the country’s sovereign rights and interests at the most crucial moment,” the opposition party said in a statement issued on Friday.

Far from imposing meaningful sanctions against Turkey, like the government had heralded, European leaders “once again sent a clear message that they will tolerate Turkish aggression,” SYRIZA said.

The party, led by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, also criticized the bloc for “failing to support a member state and negotiate effectively with a strong neighboring state.”

“The need to return to a composed national strategy on Greek-Turkish relations is greater than ever in light of Mitsotakis’ dire diplomatic failure, the major international developments, and changes in the region set to take place in 2021,” it said.