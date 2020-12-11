Fossilized tree with roots and branches unearthed on Lesvos

The Museum of Natural History of the Petrified Forest of Lesvos has announced the discovery this week of a large and intact fossilized tree complete with its branches and roots during excavations carried out along the Kalloni-Sigri road on the eastern Aegean island.



The find is considered a rare one as it was the first time since 1995, when excavations began in the area of ​​western Lesvos, carried out by the Museum of Natural History of the Petrified Forest of Lesvos, that a fossilized tree with its branches had been found.



“The fossilized trunk was kept almost intact within a thin fine-grained layer of volcanic ash. The fine-grained volcanic materials covered and kept the trunk, the branches and the roots of the tree intact,” the museum’s director Nikos Zouros, who is also in charge of the dig, said in comments to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.