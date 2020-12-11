Fines for nine women demonstrators revoked

The fines imposed on nine women activists who were detained on November 25 for violating the public health protection measures by gathering in front of Parliament in Athens to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women have been erased, Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Lefteris Oikonomou said on Friday.



Objections were filed against the fines, which were accepted, resulting in their cancellation, said Ikonomou, in response to a question in Parliament by a SYRIZA lawmaker.