Works ongoing to prevent Acropolis flooding

In response to images of floods on the citadel of the Acropolis in central Athens from Thursday’s torrential rain, the Culture Ministry said on Friday that “studies and works are ongoing in order to stop these phenomena [of flooding] on the Rock and the residential areas of Plaka.”

“The first hydraulic drainage works were carried out in 2020, on the east and south side of the Parthenon.... [Thursday’s] rains did not create any problems there,” it said, noting that downpours have been causing severe flooding on the Acropolis since at least 2013 as the archaeological site’s rocky surface and thin soil have very low absorbency.



“After the first damage in 2013, the first preliminary studies were prepared to address the problem, which were approved by the Central Archaeological Council in December 2014... unfortunately, their implementation did not proceed,” it said.



Heavy rainfall in 2018 caused damage to the ancient walls, especially on the northern slope and, as a result, the northern promenade of the Acropolis had been closed.



The rocky outcrop in the middle of Athens features the remains of several ancient buildings of great architectural and historic significance, the most famous being the Parthenon.