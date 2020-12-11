Over 100 Covid-19 deaths reported on Friday

[AP]

The number of deaths climbed over 100 on Friday with Greek health authorities announcing another 102 fatalities which brought the overall number to 3,472.

The median age of the victims was 79.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said it registered 1,395 new cases of coronavirus. The total number now stands at 122,648.

Of these new cases, only nine were reported at the country’s entry points.

The number of intubated patients was 583 (average age was 66), while 711 have left ICU.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 2,557,145 PCR tests and 322,615 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.