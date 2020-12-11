Authorities to boost testing, checks in west Attica as infections spike

[Giorgos Kydonas/Intime News]

Greek authorities on Friday decided to increase random testing for coronavirus in west Attica and intensify checks for compliance with the health measures as the viral load in the area remained high.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said at the daily briefing on the coronavirus that west Attica had over 300 active coronavirus cases.

Speaking earlier at an emergency virtual meeting, he said that the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) will deploy additional mobile units in west Attica and set up drive through testing in selected areas.

Hardalias also stressed the need to better inform the public in the municipalities of west Attica that there is no room for complacency.

Apart from Hardalias, the meeting was attended by EODY President Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, infectious diseases expert Sotiris Tsiodras and the mayors of Aspropyrgos, Elefsina, Mandra-Edyllia, Megara, Dylis and Aharnes.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias had said that west Attica is among the areas that create “concern.”