Online debate on pandemic and health system

TAGS: Health, Discussion

The E-Kyklos think tank is organizing an online debate on Sunday titled “How the Challenge of the Pandemic Affects the Planning of the Health System,” with the participation of European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides.

The debate starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on ekyklos.gr, evenizelos.gr, Facebook and YouTube.

