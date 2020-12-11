Arab investors interested in local realty sector

Greece and the Arab states traditionally enjoy very close economic relations, with Greece offering significant investment opportunities in crucial sectors of the economy, while several Greek companies are planning their expansion in the Arab world and mostly in the United Arab Emirates, George Kormas, senior managing director, head of the Real Estate Group at the Piraeus Bank Group and CEO of Piraeus Real Estate, told the Arab-Greek Economic Forum.



“A mutual relationship of economic confidence is reflected in the real estate sector with the clear preference showed by Arab investors in Greece, even during the period of the economic crisis,” Kormas noted, adding that the Greek real estate market recorded remarkable growth in 2019 and in the first two months of 2020, evidence that the sector’s recovery was not a temporary phenomenon.



He said that the Greek real estate market continues to be a safe investment choice.