GEK Terna bids with Egis for Egnatia Odos

Greece received one binding bid for the long-term Egnatia Odos highway concession in the north of the country, privatization agency TAIPED said on Friday.



The bidder was a consortium of GEK Terna with Egis Projects, the agency said in a statement, adding that it would not unseal the bid until a court ruled on an injunction filed by two consortiums.



The concession, which includes financing, operating and maintaining the 658-kilometer highway and three road connections, runs for up to 40 years.



Athens short-listed seven groups to take part in the second phase of binding bids for Egnatia Odos concession in 2018.



But the bid deadline was pushed back numerous times pending issues ranging from commissioning toll stations to licensing tunnels.



TAIPED said two of the short-listed groups, Roadis with Aktor and Vinci with Mytilineos applied for an injunction at Greece’s top administrative court, the Council of State.



It did not give details about the injunction. TAIPED said it would not unseal the sole bid until the court ruled.



A hearing is due on December 21.



A source close to the tender said the two consortiums had asked TAIPED to delay the tender and applied for the injunction, saying they did not have enough time to gather all the required documents to submit their bids.



