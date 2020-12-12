Awareness campaign for jabs to start by year's end

The Health Ministry is to launch a public awareness campaign to promote vaccination against Covid-19 at year’s end after Parliament approved the “National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19” amendment Friday night.

Allied with political parties, the Church, as well as scientific and social bodies, the ministry aims to convince citizens to get inoculated and to provide a scientific response to doubts and questions about the vaccines.

The amendment received the votes of ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA and the Movement for Change. The Communist Party (KKE) and leftist MeRA25 voted “present,” while nationalist Greek Solution voted against. The amendment provides for cooperation and partnerships with public and private bodies to push the case for vaccination.

Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias referred to a national awareness effort to reach every village, city and island of the country with the relevant information.