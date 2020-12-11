US Senate clears defence bill with sanctions against Turkey
The US Senate approved on Friday its defense budget for 2021 that, among other provisions, paves the way for the imposition of sanctions on Turkey over the supply of Russian S-400 missile systems.
The bill provides for the obligation to impose sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) in Turkey within a specific timeframe.
Earlier this week, the House passed the bill with an overwhelming majority.