NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

US Senate clears defense bill with sanctions against Turkey

TAGS: US, Defense

The US Senate approved on Friday its defense budget for 2021 that, among other provisions, paves the way for the imposition of sanctions on Turkey over the supply of Russian S-400 missile systems.

The bill provides for the obligation to impose sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) in Turkey within a specific timeframe.

Earlier this week, the House passed the bill with an overwhelming majority. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.