ATHEX: Late rally puts index back on track

The Greek stock market reversed its morning losses to end the day with some gains in the face of a mixed picture in European markets due to the Brexit-related turbulence. Foreign portfolios continue to take an interest in local stocks – after the net inflow of 14.7 million euros last month – with blue chips rebounding and trading volume topping €150 million.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 779.04 points, adding 0.61% to Thursday’s 774.32 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 0.75%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index also expanded 0.61% to close at 1,864.89 points.

The banks index earned 4.72%, thanks to Alpha soaring 7.29%, National rising 5.51%, Eurobank advancing 2.66% and Piraeus edging up 2.01%.

Terna Energy improved 4.38% and ADMIE Holdings climbed 3.23%, while Ellaktor lost 5.86% with the announcement of a share capital increase, and OTE fell 3.33%.

In total 58 stocks recorded gains, 43 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to €152.7 million, up from Thursday’s €111.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.26% to 54.69 points.