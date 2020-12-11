Revythousa has given DESFA some precious knowhow.

Greece’s gas grid operator is making a dynamic entry into the international scene after landing a significant project in Kuwait.

The Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) has undertaken the operation and maintenance of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal under construction in the Gulf country, which is expected to start operating in 2021.

DESFA outbid six other suitors short-listed by KIPIC, a subsidiary of the state oil company of Kuwait, to secure the management and maintenance of the LNG station being constructed at al-Zour, some 90 kilometers from the country’s capital city.

The Greek company announced that the contract it has secured with KIPIC will last for a minimum of five years, and DESFA earned it after the completion of the second and final stage of the tender.



It added that a key role in its successful bid belonged to the high specialization and expertise of DESFA’s stakeholders, Snam and Enagas, and to the experience that the Greek gas grid operator has gained from managing the country’s transmission system and the LNG terminal on the island of Revythousa.