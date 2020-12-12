Probe into video showing police brutality
Online
Three border guards and a police officer have been suspended from their duties following a video doing the rounds on the internet showed them being physically abusive toward people during a search on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, according to reports on Saturday.
An announcement by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said an internal affairs investigation has been ordered into the incident.