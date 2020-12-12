NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Probe into video showing police brutality

Three border guards and a police officer have been suspended from their duties following a video doing the rounds on the internet showed them being physically abusive toward people during a search on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, according to reports on Saturday.

An announcement by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said an internal affairs investigation has been ordered into the incident.

