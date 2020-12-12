SE Europe & EastMed conference goes online this Wednesday

[File photo]

The 2nd Southeast Europe and East Med conference organized by the Delphi Economic Forum and the Hellenic American Leadership Council is taking place online this Wednesday, starting at 3.30 p.m.

The annual conference is aimed at creating a platform for dialogue and communication as well as exploring the long-term significance of establishing a safe, secure and prosperous region.



Over the course of the online meeting, leaders and policy makers will discuss strategies and a call-to-action for strengthening ties between the United States, Southeastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Government officials, eminent scholars, academic luminaries and business leaders will engage in extensive discussion and rigorous analysis with a view to generating recommendations for US policy-making for Southeast Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean; fostering private sector development and international cooperation as cornerstones for the revitalization of both regions; and finally, facilitating technical and high-level dialogue and transferring knowledge across various policy and business areas.



Participants include the ministers of foreign affairs, Nikos Dendias, development, Adonis Georgiadis, and national defense, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, US Senator Robert Menendez and American Hellenic Institute President and CEO Nick Larigakis. To register, visit delphidc.com.