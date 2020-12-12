Minister outlines procedures for Covid jabs

Appointments for Covid-19 jabs will be made via a digital platform, the customized use of call centers and at designated points where people can go in person, according Digital Policy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

In an interview on Saturday with Mega TV, he said the digital platform will be “extremely simple” and “very similar to the corresponding platforms where one can book an air ticket.”



“We will book both appointments from the beginning because the vaccine has two doses and we will propose them to citizens,” he said, regarding those who are already registered on relevant state digital platforms.



He noted that these appointments can change along the way if citizens have changed address.