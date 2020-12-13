Greece – along with the rest of the world – is going through the toughest phase of the worst health crisis in the past century. Where it goes from here depends entirely on one thing: the success of the coronavirus vaccination.

The success of the vaccination campaign, in turn, relies on three things. The first is getting organized to bring the jab to Greece and give it to the people as fast as possible. The second is having complete transparency on the drugs being used and their certifications.

Last but not least, Greece’s political parties need to join forces to raise a wall against all the misinformation and fake science that is out there and is already starting to undermine the vaccination drive. Because the vaccination is the only way forward.