Education Minister Niki Kerameus has asked the Council of University Rectors to convene an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss controversial new legislation on campus security.

The key point of discussion regarding the government’s plan to crack down on campus violence concerns the introduction of a campus police and, more specifically, whose jurisdiction it would come under.

Chief among the naysayers is the Federation of University Teachers’ Unions (POSDEP), which says the force should be supervised by the universities’ rectors and not the Hellenic Police, as the government proposes.



POSDEP is also opposed to stiffer punishments for violent acts committed on university grounds and insists that universities retain jurisdiction over this area too.

One area where the unions are in agreement with the government is over the introduction of passes allowing entry into university buildings.