Bookshops, salons open as other stores start curbside pickups

A bookstore prepares for Monday’s opening with a limit of four customers per 100 square meters. Hair salons also open Monday. Visits to both can be done only by appointment. Also Monday, retail stores will inaugurate the click-and-collect system, which allows customers to physically pick up items they have bought online or by phone. The goods will be collected at store entrances with a receipt of online payment. Queues outside stores must not exceed nine people. Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said stores that will have this system will continue receiving benefits since they will remain, for all intents and purpose, closed as far as the state is concerned. [Intime News]