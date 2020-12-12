1,194 new coronavirus cases, 68 deaths

Greek health authorities have announced 1,194 new coronavirus cases over the 24 hours ending at 3 p.m. Saturday. There were also 68 deaths over this period.

The total number of confirmed infections since the pandemic began is 123,842, with 3,540 deaths.

There are 577 patiens on ventilators in Intensive Care Units.

Of the 1,194 cases, 256 were found in the Athens region, 248 in the Thessaloniki regional uniy, in northern Greece and 98 in the Larissa regional unit, in central Greece.