Thousands of retirees who have submitted pension applications are forced to wait for months or even years to get their monthly benefits.



After the hasty merger of many social security funds, the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) remains a public administration black hole, lacking sufficient and properly trained staff, with information systems from the old funds that cannot communicate with each other, and decades-old computer hardware.



There is even a problem with email, as each department only has one address. Every message is printed out before being sent to the competent employee for processing.