Construction built up in September

The recovery of construction activity in Greece is continuing, despite the obstacles raised by the coronavirus.

According to Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) figures released last week, the number of new construction permits recorded a year-on-year increase of 28.7% in September, with the square meterage posting growth of 13.6% on an annual basis.

For the 12-month period from October 2019 to September 2020, the data showed an expansion in all three main indexes of private construction activity: It amounted to a rise of 18% in the number of new permits in comparison with the 12-month period from October 2018 to September 2019, an expansion of 14.7% in the area covered, and an advance of 10.6% in volume.

In this year’s first nine months there was a rise of 15.1% in licenses, 14.5% in area and 10.8% in volume.

In September alone, total construction activity (state and private) amounted to 1,732 permits issued, corresponding to 394,300 square kilometers and 1.54 million cubic meters. This meant a yearly increase of 29% in permits, 13.3% in area and 13.9% in volume.