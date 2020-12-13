Panathinaikos and AEK extended their perfect records at the Basket League after tricky games for both of them during the weekend, while PAOK won the Thessaloniki derby against Aris.

Panathinaikos shook off its home loss on Friday to Zalgiris Kaunas for the Euroleague beating visiting Peristeri 76-57 on Sunday, as the Greens’ coach Giorgos Vovoras beat his mentor, Argyris Pedoulakis.

AEK worked hard to beat host Iraklis 89-82 on Saturday in Thessaloniki, but during the week it received the bad news that its win over PAOK is annulled and the match will have to be replayed due to a call by the referees that they should have reviewed and did not.

PAOK now has a new coach, experienced Aris Lykogiannis, who on his debut led the Thessaloniki club to a 75-64 home triumph over crosstown rival Aris on Sunday.

On the same day Promitheas Patras ended a poor run of results to edge past Kolossos Rhodes with a 69-67 score at home.

On Saturday Ionikos strolled past host Larissa (97-76) and Lavrio saw off visiting Messolonghi 87-70.