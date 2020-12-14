ELAS select Nissan to provide new police cars
The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has selected Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co to supply its new frontline patrol cars, following an open competition.
In a statement, ELAS said it had selected the Nissan Qashqai, a compact crossover SUV, as the new frontline police car.
ELAS will procure a total of 790 vehicles as part of its capacity building initiative after signing a deal with local Nissan dealer I. Theocharakis S.A. Group.
The financial details of the deal were not immediately disclosed.