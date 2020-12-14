Bookshops, hair salons and vehicle test centers reopen after lockdown

Bookshops, hairdressers, barber shops and vehicle test centers (KTEOs) reopened for business on Monday, with the option to work extended hours (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and with strict health safety rules in place.

Only bookstores are allowed to serve customers indoors, with up to four people allowed in shops of up to 100 square meters and one additional person for every 15 square meters above that.

Bookstores will also be open for business on Sunday, December 20 and Sunday, December 27.

Hairdressers and barber shops must follow the same restrictions on the number of customers permitted, while they can take customers by appointment only. A distance of two meters must be maintained between clients.

Activity must be recorded and be available for inspection by the authorities.

Hair salons will be allowed to operate on the Sundays before and after Christmas Day.

KTEO customers must book appointments in advance. No more than nine people are allowed to wait on their premises at any given time. [ANA-MPA]