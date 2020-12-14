NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Gov’t announces restrictions on holiday gatherings

TAGS: Coronavirus, Holiday

The government on Monday announced lockdown rules for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Gatherings at homes will be limited to a maximum of nine people from two families, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

He added that the 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew will also apply.

Health authorities on Sunday announced 693 new coronavirus cases over the, along with 85 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 552.
 

