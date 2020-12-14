Aigio police arrest 29 people for Illegal gambling

Police authorities in Aigio, western Greece said on Monday they had arrested 29 people who had gathered to play dice games for money.



The detainees were charged with violating legislation concerning gambling and safety protocols to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.



The arrests were made as part of checks for illegal gambling after police searched a house in Aigio where all the suspects had gathered.



A fine of 3,000 euros was slapped on the person who organized the gathering, while each of the players were fined 300 euros.