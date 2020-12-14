Public sector bias suggested in LGBT+ poll

One in three LGBT+ individuals in Greece say they have been insulted due to their sexual orientation and/or gender identity at least once by public sector employees, while 6% say they are often or always subjected to outright verbal abuse, according to an online survey tracking the experience of members of LGBTQI at public sector services.



The results showed that 27% of LGBTQI individuals have sometimes, often or always been discriminated against while dealing with public services.



Only 7% said they have reported an incident of discrimination or violence at a public services office, while 72% said they did not feel safe filing such a complaint and that they didn’t believe anything would change.



The research was conducted from May to July 2020 within the context of the European FAROS program and was presented at a relevant online event by the project’s coordinator, the Center for Social Action and Innovation (KMOP).