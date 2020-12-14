People won’t get to choose what Covid vaccine they get

Citizens won’t get to pick the vaccine they want to protect them against Covid-19, according to Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis.



“Citizens will not choose which vaccine they will have for the coronavirus, just as they do not choose for the flu,” he said.



Speaking to Skai TV on Monday, he said that “once a preparation has received a marketing authorization, it means that it meets all the conditions.”



Kontozamanis added that deliveries of the vaccines from the companies will be made the moment they are granted permission by the competent bodies of the European Union.



He also stressed that there will be no shortages and that hospitals and the 1,018 vaccination centers around the country are being prepared so that the vaccinations can start within a few days of the receipt of the vaccines.



According to the ministry's plan, up to 2 million jabs will be administered per month.



On Friday, Digital Policy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said that appointments for the jabs will be made via a digital platform, the customized use of call centers and at designated points where people can go in person.



He said that 10,000 pharmacies in the country will be utilized as points where people can book their appointments, and that authorities are also considering the possibility of using Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP) for the same reason.