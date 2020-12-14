Greece extends Notams on safe travel until Jan. 7
Greece's Civil Aviation Authority issued a Notam extending measures to protect airline passengers from Covid-19, which include a mandatory three-day quarantine for anyone entering the country.
In an announcement on Sunday, the CAA said that all travellers entering Greece between December 18 and January 7, including from European Union member-states, must self-isolate in their place of residence as specified on their Passenger Locator Form for three days after arrival.