New coronavirus cases drop to 639, 62 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 639 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Monday, the lowest number in months, bringing the total number to 125,173.

Of the new cases, 15 were detected in Attica.

The total number of intubated patients rose to 558 (average age was 66) from 552 on Sunday, while 732 have left ICU, according to data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Sixty-two patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 3,687.

EODY also said authorities have conducted 2,589,438 PCR tests and 349,377 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.