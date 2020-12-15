Metro launches service for the deaf

Deputy ministers of Infrastructure Yiannis Kefaloyiannis (r) and Social Affairs Domna Michailidou (l) test the new system for the deaf that was installed at Syntagma metro station in central Athens, on Monday, October 14. [InTime News]

A video communication station for the deaf and hard of hearing was launched on Monday at Syntagma metro station in central Athens.

Greece became the first country in the European Union to offer this service free of charge at a metro station.

The communication station is essentially a tablet with a built-in Iris Relay Service application, which is a remote telecommunication service for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Greece’s National Institute for the Deaf (EIK) will operate the system inside the station on a pilot basis for a year, to provide public transport information to people with hearing problems.