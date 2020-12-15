Safe shopping therapy a click away

A sales attendant at a cosmetics store in downtown Athens serves a customer waiting outside on the first day of holiday business for thousands of retail stores, which resumed trade on Monday via a system allowing customers to physically collect items they have bought online or by phone at store entrances. Bookstores and hair salons also reopened, as will nail salons on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the government on Monday announced lockdown rules for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, which limit gatherings at homes to a maximum of nine people from two families. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will also apply. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]