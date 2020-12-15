The energy upgrading of all buildings the state leases appears to be the objective of an Energy Ministry regulation that will practically force property owners to do their duty.



An article in the bill on the energy efficiency of buildings, now up for public consultation, provides that all contracts for both new leases and renewals by the state must concern assets categorized no lower than class B.



Therefore the state will not be able to rent properties of a lower energy class after their contracts expire, unless the owners manage to upgrade their own assets in time.