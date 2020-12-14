PM says gov.gr portal to be available as mobile app next week

A mobile phone application for the government portal gov.gr will be inaugurated next week, providing further access to hundreds of public administration services online, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the online Digital Economy Forum on Monday.

The conference was organized by the Hellenic Labour Inspectorate (SEPE), and Mitsotakis addressed its opening session.

The premier said that the digital portal of the public sector, which is already available online and started operation in March, was scheduled to include 1,000 electronic services, from its current 724. Calling the portal "a foundation" of public administration,

Mitsotakis said it had already received 7 million visits, issued 772,000 digital documents, and had carried out 6.6 million doctors' prescriptions in addition to 2.3 million referrals.

[ANA-MPA]