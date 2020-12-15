Senator welcomes US administration’s decision on Turkish sanctions

US Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said he was “glad” of the administration’s decision to use sanctions against Turkey, in response to Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 Russian-made missile defense system.

The Senator has repeatedly pressed the Administration to put these sanctions into place.

“After watching President Trump repeatedly refuse to hold Turkey and President Erdogan accountable, I’m glad to see this Administration finally impose these required sanctions – even if it was only under the imminent threat of further congressional action,” he said in a statement released shortly after the decision was made public on Monday.

“These measures send a clear message to Erdogan: we will not allow him to undermine our national security and that of our faithful NATO allies without consequence. I will continue working to keep the pressure on Turkey to meet its obligations to the security of all members of the NATO Alliance,” the senator added.