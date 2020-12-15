Turkish sanctions hailed by diaspora advocacy group in US

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) issued a statement on Monday hailing the Trump administration’s announcement to impose sanctions on Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, which is in violation of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

“AHI welcomes the Trump administration’s decision today to impose long overdue sanctions on Turkey to hold it accountable for its violation of CAATSA,” said AHI President Nick Larigakis. “Today, the United States took a step in the right direction and sent a clear message to Turkey that Washington is shifting away from the previous failed policies of appeasement toward Turkey.”

The sanctions include a ban on all US export licenses and loans to Turkey’s defense procurement agency. They also freeze the assets and restrict visas of the organization’s president and three other senior officials. and an asset freeze on its president, Ismail Demir, among other government officials.

The AHI president also reiterated that Turkey remains a threat to US ally Greece and strategic partner, Republic of Cyprus, and also in violation of US law.



Larigakis says Turkey violates Arms Export Control Act each time it orders US-supplied F-16s into Greek airspace because the condition under which Turkey received the F-16s is that they be used only for “legitimate self-defense.”

“No one, not even, Turkey alleges that Greece has provoked the F-16 sorties,” Larigakis said. “And, of course, Turkey invaded the Republic of Cyprus with the illegal use of U.S.-supplied arms and equipment in violation of the US Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended.”